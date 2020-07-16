Washington Post: 15 women allege sexual harassment, verbal abuse while employed by Washington NFL team

The Washington Post interviewed more than 40 current and former employees and reviewed text messages and internal team documents.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Post released a story Thursday night detailing allegations from 15 women who say they were sexually harassed and verbally abused while they worked for Washington's NFL team over the last 15 years.

Three of the employees with allegations made against them abruptly resigned or were fired this week, including longtime radio broadcaster Larry Michael, who retired Wednesday, and the team’s director of pro personnel, Alex Santos, who was fired.

The Post reports that allegations were also made against Richard Mann II, assistant director of pro personnel, Dennis Greene, former president of business operations, and Mitch Gershman, former chief operating officer.

The Post said that none of the women made allegations against team owner Dan Snyder or former team president Bruce Allen, but "expressed skepticism" that the executives didn't know about the harassment. The women also blamed Snyder for an understaffed HR department and the "sophomoric culture of verbal abuse among top executives," the Post article said.

One woman, Emily Applegate, spoke openly while the other 14 women spoke on the condition of anonymity. The allegations span from 2006 to 2019.

According to the Post, Snyder declined several interview requests for the story. The team put out this official statement regarding the story:

“The Washington Redskins football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously … While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly,” the team statement said.

Here are the allegations the Post is reporting against each man:

Larry Michael

7 former employees allege he routinely talked about the appearance of female employees in "sexual and disparaging overtones"

6 former employees allege they heard a "hot mic" recording from 2018 of Michael talking about a college intern's attractiveness

Alex Santos

6 former employees, 2 reporters allege he commented on their bodies and asked if they were "romantically interested" in him

He was under internal investigation in 2019 when Rhiannon Walker, a reporter for The Athletic, told the team he had pinched her, repeatedly asked her to date him and said she had “an ass like a wagon"

Nora Princiotti, a reporter for The Ringer who previously covered Washington's NFL team, also alleged that he harassed her

Richard Mann II

The Post said they obtained text messages between Mann and a female employee saying he and his colleagues talked about her breasts and whether she had them enhanced

In a separate text with a female employee, the Post said Mann told the employee to "expect an “inappropriate hug … And don’t worry that will be a stapler in my pocket, nothing else.”

Dennis Greene

5 former employees allege Greene told female sales staffers to wear low-cut blouses, tight skirts and flirt with wealthy suite holders (Applegate was one of the employees)

Greene resigned in 2018 over allegations that he offered premium suite ticket holders access to the cheerleaders, including attendance at a photoshoot in Costa Rica

Mitch Gershman

Applegate alleges he berated her for small infractions, such as a printer malfunction, while also complimenting her body

2 former female employees supported Applegate's account of harassment and verbal abuse

According to the Post, former female employees said they were given an informal orientation by veteran female employees about which men and what areas of the building they should avoid when possible. Training camp and the annual NFL scouting combine were also events that female employees were warned about, the Post said.

On Thursday, the team hired DC attorney Beth Wilkinson to review the organization’s protocols. Wilkinson has made a career in representing major cases in DC, as well as for successfully arguing for the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

The franchise announced Monday morning it had officially retired the team's controversial name and logo. Washington’s NFL team had used the nickname since 1933. This comes after the team launched a “thorough review” of the name on July 3.

Dan Snyder, who has been adamant throughout his ownership of the team that the name should not be changed, reversed course after the weight put on him amid calls for social justice changes in the United States, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Rumors of minority owners wanting to sell their stake in the team and corporate sponsors reviewing their relationships with the team added to the pressure.