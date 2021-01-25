Chiefs headed back to Super Bowl

Kansas City will take on Tampa Bay February 7th

TAMPA, Fla. — The championship game confetti has fallen, and it's on to Super Bowl 55 for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay punched their ticket with a 31-26 win on the road at Green Bay, holding off a furious comeback attempt from Aaron Rogers and the Packers. It will be the tenth Super Bowl appearance for 43-year old Tom Brady, in his first season with the Bucs. Tampa Bay will also become the first team to ever play a Super Bowl inside their own home stadium.

Once Patrick Mahomes was medically cleared to play, the Chiefs were the easy favorites over Buffalo, and that's how things shook out. Mahomes looked dominants, tossing for 325 yards and three TDs, two to tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City won by a final of 38-24, and for the second straight year, the Lamar Hunt Trophy stays home in KC.

The Chiefs are ready for Super Bowl LV 😤 pic.twitter.com/TgeWLuuBrF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 25, 2021