Report: Two Chiefs landed on COVID-19 list ahead of Super Bowl 55 after barber visit

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, two members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster landed on the COVID-19 list after a trip to the barber.

Six days ahead of its Super Bowl 55 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs offense took a hit when the team placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

While neither player reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, they were both close contacts of someone who did.

Who?

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, it was a barber that both Robinson and Kilgore received haircuts from during the Chiefs off-week following their win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

"Neither Robinson nor Kilgore has tested positive and all parties were masked during the encounters, lowering the chance of transmission, sources say," Pelissero wrote. "But given the duration and proximity, both were deemed high-risk close contacts of the barber and had to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list."

Per Pelissero, the barber who tested positive had tested negative five consecutive days before he was allowed to enter the Chiefs' facility this past Sunday. He was informed that the results of a rapid test he took Sunday had come back positive while he was in the middle of cutting Kilgore's hair. He later told NFL officials that he had also cut Robinson's hair the previous day away from the team facility.

While neither player will be eligible to practice in the days leading up to Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay, both Robinson and Kilgore could be in line to play on Sunday should they continue to test negative for the coronavirus.

Appearing in all 16 of Kansas City's regular-season games, Robinson caught 45 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns in 2020, while Kilgore is the Chief's primary backup center.