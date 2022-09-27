NFL Power Rankings for Week 4: Eagles soar to top spot; Jaguars, Dolphins make jumps

A big shake up from last week's Locked On NFL Power Rankings as the Eagles, Dolphins, Jaguars and Colts are among teams to make big jumps up.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — We had a whopping NINE underdogs win their games outright in Week 3 of the NFL season and that has led to another big shake up in this week's NFL Power Rankings from the Locked On Podcast Network.

The top three teams from last weeks rankings all lost their games on Sunday: The Bills, Chiefs and Bucs. That paved the way for the Eagles, who were fourth last week, to make the big jump up to the top spot. There are only two 3-0 teams left in the NFL after Week 3: The Eagles and the Dolphins.

This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.

SUBSCRIBE: The Peacock and Williamson NFL Show is your premier DAILY podcast covering the trending topics in the NFL with intuitive conversation from former NFL scout Matt Williamson and NFL analyst Brian Peacock.

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: 24-8 win over WAS

Ranking last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/4

We have a new number one team in this week’s Locked On NFL Power Rankings after the Bills, Chiefs and Bucs all lost. With a dominant victory in Washington, it’s the 3-0 Eagles who move into the top spot, one of only two 3-0 teams after two weeks. Jalen Hurts and co. will look for a fourth-straight win to open the year next week at home against the Jaguars.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms

2. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: 21-19 loss to MIA

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/8

The Bills just couldn’t get the touchdown when they needed it in the fourth quarter to fend off the Miami Dolphins. While the Bills lost to Miami, our voters still have them one slot ahead of the Dolphins after three weeks. The Bills fell by a tight score of 21-19. Certainly nothing for Bills fans to panic about. Buffalo is still the Super Bowl favorite and they’ll look to bounce back next week in a tough one on the road at Baltimore.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bills podcast, free and available on all platforms

3. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 21-19 win over BUF

Ranking last week: 8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/8

Who expected this? Not many, I’m sure. The Miami Dolphins are now 3-0 after knocking off the Patriots, Ravens and Bills in the first three weeks to get themselves all the way up to No. 3 in this week’s rankings. The defense Miami was lacking in Week 2 in their shootout win over Baltimore, came back to life in a tough game against their division rival Buffalo Bills. Miami is 3-0 for the first time since 2018. They have a tough test coming up on Thursday night in Cincinnati.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Dolphins podcast, free and available on all platforms

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: 20-17 loss to IND

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/7

The Chiefs just couldn’t overcome costly mistakes and kicking woes in the second half of their loss to the Colts in Indianapolis. They didn’t show much reason to be thrown far down on the rankings, with only a tight 3-point loss to the Colts. Kansas City is still a major threat to win the AFC, but now they rank third in the AFC in our rankings. The Chiefs play the Bucs on Sunday night, in what should be a very telling game for both teams.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chiefs podcast, free and available on all platforms

5. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 37-26 win over NE

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/8

Lamar Jackson has been nearly perfect for the Baltimore Ravens in his first three games. He had another incredible performance in Week 3 with five total touchdowns, getting it done through the air and on the ground. He has the Ravens offense humming. They put up 37 points against the Patriots on the road, and 38 against Miami in Week 2. Baltimore is definitely a big threat in the AFC, which is crowded here at the top.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Ravens podcast, free and available on all platforms

6. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: 14-12 win over TB

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/11

The Packers continue to show how much they are missing Davante Adams after a struggling performance on offense on Sunday, but they were still able to get the 14-12 win over Tampa in what was a defensive battle. The Packers had a chance in the first half to go up 21-3 over the Bucs, but an Aaron Jones fumble just before the end zone changed the entire outlook of the game as the Bucs defense woke up and held the Packers to 0 second half points. Green Bay is back home, hoping to get to 3-1 on Sunday against the Patriots.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Packers podcast, free and available on all platforms

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: 14-12 loss to GB

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8

The Bucs have just three offensive touchdowns in their first three games. Their defense, however, has been elite. The Bucs were without Mike Evans and Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on Sunday and it showed. They couldn’t get nearly anything going against Green Bay until they scored a touchdown in the closing seconds, only to fail the two-point attempt to tie the game. The offense has a lot to figure out, but it should balance out with the return of the Evans next week and hopefully Jones and/or Godwin.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bucs podcast, free and available on all platforms

8. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: 20-12 win over ARZ

Ranking last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10

The Rams went on the road and got a big divisional win in Arizona on Sunday. Their defense looked impeccable while the offense continues to leave more to be desired. However, the Rams are now 2-1 on the year after what was an ugly first couple weeks. They’re still a contender. But, they slide two spots in the rankings despite the win, after being jumped by the Dolphins and Ravens.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Rams podcast, free and available on all platforms

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: 38-10 loss to JAX

Ranking last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/20

The Chargers got absolutely dominated at home against the Jaguars 38-10 in what should be a wake up call game for L.A. Justin Herbert played through his rib injury, but more bad injury news has come out as OT Rashawn Slater will miss the rest of the year as well as WR Jalen Guyton. Star DE Joey Bosa also left the game against the Chargers in the first quarter and his status for next week is in question. LAC is now 1-2 on the year, a disappointing start for one of the NFL’s best rosters.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Chargers podcast, free and available on all platforms

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 27-12 win over NYJ

Rank last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/19

The Bengals found their first victory on Sunday and with that find their way back to the top 10, thanks to losses by the 49ers, Cardinals and Saints. The defending AFC Champs should be getting things back on track. They’re 1-2 but they have a chance for a huge win on Thursday night at home against the 3-0 Dolphins. Expect Cincy to keep climbing if they can pull off that win.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bengals podcast, free and available on all platforms

11. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: 28-24 win over DET

Ranking last week: 15

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Vikings podcast, free and available on all platforms

12. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 11-10 win over SF

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Broncos podcast, free and available on all platforms

13. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: 11-10 loss to DEN

Ranking last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/21

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On 49ers podcast, free and available on all platforms

14. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: 38-10 win over LAC

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/26

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jaguars podcast, free and available on all platforms

15. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: 29-17 win over PIT

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/26

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Browns podcast, free and available on all platforms

16. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: 20-12 loss to LAR

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cardinals podcast, free and available on all platforms

17. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: 22-14 loss to CAR

Ranking last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/25

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Saints podcast, free and available on all platforms

18. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 23-16 win over NYG

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/22

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on all platforms

19. Detroit Lions

Last week result: 28-24 loss to MIN

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/23

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Lions podcast, free and available on all platforms

20. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: 20-17 win over KC

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/26

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Colts podcast, free and available on all platforms

21. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: 24-22 win over LV

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/27

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Titans podcast, free and available on all platforms

22. New England Patriots

Last week result: 37-26 loss to BAL

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Patriots podcast, free and available on all platforms

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: 29-17 loss to CLE

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Steelers podcast, free and available on all platforms

24. New York Giants

Last week result: 23-16 loss to DAL

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/29

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Giants podcast, free and available on all platforms

25. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: 24-22 loss to TEN

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Raiders podcast, free and available on all platforms

26. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: 27-23 win over SEA

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, free and available on all platforms

27. Chicago Bears

Last week result: 23-20 win over HOU

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/30

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Bears podcast, free and available on all platforms

28. Washington Commanders

Last week result: 24-8 loss to PHI

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/32

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Commanders podcast, free and available on all platforms

29. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: 22-14 win over NO

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Panthers podcast, free and available on all platforms

30. New York Jets

Last week result: 27-12 loss to CIN

Ranking last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Jets podcast, free and available on all platforms

31. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: 27-23 loss to ATL

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/31

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast, free and available on all platforms

32. Houston Texans

Last week result: 23-20 loss to CHI

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/32