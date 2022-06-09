NFL predictions for 2022: MVP, Super Bowl, division winners | Peacock and Williamson

LOS ANGELES — The 2022-23 NFL season is officially here on Thursday this week as the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams.
But before we get there, we had to get our season-long predictions in from Locked On's national NFL experts, Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson on the Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, our premier national NFL podcast.
On Wednesday's show, Peacock and Williamson go through who they think will win the divisions this year, who will make the Wild Card slots, who's making the Super Bowl and player awards including MVP and rookies of the year.
Check out the full predictions episode of the Peacock and Williamson NFL Show for their full analysis on each prediction!
2022 NFL predictions from Peacock and Williamson
AFC East Winner
Peacock: Buffalo Bills
Williamson: Buffalo Bills
AFC North Winner
Peacock: Baltimore Ravens
Williamson: Baltimore Ravens
AFC South Winner
Peacock: Indianapolis Colts
Williamson: Indianapolis Colts
AFC West Winner
Peacock: Denver Broncos
Williamson: Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Wild Card Teams
Peacock: Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins
Williamson: Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos
NFC East Winner
Peacock: Dallas Cowboys
Williamson: Philadelphia Eagles
NFC North Winner
Peacock: Green Bay Packers
Williamson: Green Bay Packers
NFC South Winner
Peacock: Tampa Bay Bucs
Williamson: New Orleans Saints
NFC West Winner
Peacock: Los Angeles Rams
Williamson: Los Angeles Rams
NFC Wild Card Teams
Peacock: San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles
Williamson: Tampa Bay Bucs, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings
Super Bowl
Peacock: Green Bay Packers over Buffalo Bills
Williamson: Buffalo Bills over Green Bay Packers
2022 NFL MVP
Peacock: Russell Wilson, QB, Broncos
Williamson: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
2022 Defensive Player of the Year
Peacock: Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers
Williamson: Derwin James, S, Chargers
2022 Offensive Player of the Year
Peacock: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
Williamson: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year
Peacock: Kenny Pickett, QB, Steelers
Williamson: Drake London, WR, Falcons
2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year
Peacock: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Lions
Williamson: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Lions