Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leaves game with compound fracture in right ankle; undergoes surgery Sunday night

Dak Prescott was carted off the field in the third quarter.

ARLINGTON, Texas โ€” Updated at 7 a.m. with additional information on Prescott's condition.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field in the third Quarter of Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants after suffering a gruesome injury to his right ankle.

Following the game, the Cowboys confirmed Prescott suffered a right ankle compound fracture.

He left the game in an ambulance and was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

Early Monday, team officials said the surgery "was successfully completed" on Sunday night. They expect him to be released from the hospital sometime Monday.

Prescott's brother Tad shared an update from the hospital several hours before on Sunday night, saying his brother will be back "stronger than ever."

Note: There is explicit language in the below tweet.

Dakโ€™s brother Tad posts this update: https://t.co/EDDYEqfzKb — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020

Prescott's father Nathaniel told WFAA while it wasn't something any parent would want to see, the two were still able to share a laugh over it.

"Any parent, when you see your kid get hurt, it automatically takes an effect on you. It's something I don't want to see," he said. "I turned and immediately told somebody he broke his ankle. He and I laughed about it because he said, 'Yeah Pop, I actually tried to sit and pop it in place,' so that's my kid."

On a 9-yard scramble, Prescott's right ankle got caught under Giants defensive back Logan Ryan during the tackle.

Prescott's foot was pointed in a direction it wasn't supposed to.

Giants offensive coordinator and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was among the first ones to go check on Prescott, along with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jason Garrett is next to Mike McCarthy checking on Dak. — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) October 11, 2020

Prescott was helped onto the cart as the Cowboys home crowd watched in stunned silence.

As he was carted off, a tearful and emotional Prescott embraced his teammates and waved to the crowd.

Chills. Dak rides off to standing O from Cowboys faithful. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/RD3v6ibmZq — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) October 11, 2020

Zeke Elliott throwing up the #4 for Dak Prescott, after he scored a touchdown moments after Prescott's ankle injury.pic.twitter.com/oziiZAnMPR — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 11, 2020

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released the following statement Sunday night:

"We are all heartbroken for Dak and this very disappointing injury. The outpouring of messages that I have received regarding his setback speaks volumes to the respect and admiration that he has earned from his teammates, former Cowboys players and Cowboys supporters everywhere.

"I know this young man very well.

"I know the personal hardship and strife that he has faced, dealt with and overcome in his young life.

"And I know of no one who is more prepared, from the perspective of mental and emotional toughness and determination, than Dak Prescott to respond and recover from this challenge that has been put in front of him.

"He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support.

"And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."

Athletes from Dallas and all over soon started wishing Dak well on social media as news of the injury spread.

Damn, I Hate that for #4! ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 11, 2020

Praying for u brotha! God got you @Dak — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) October 11, 2020

Thoughts and prayers for Dak! ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป Youโ€™ll come back stronger and better than ever!! — Ben Bishop (@Benbishop30) October 11, 2020

Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020

Praying for you @dak ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ. Keep your head up & keep finding ways to be grateful for the journey. #cowboysnation @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/0395lKK1gW — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) October 11, 2020

STEPHEN JONES JERRY JONES YALL MAKE SURE YALL TAKE CARE OF DAK IF HE CANT PLAY AGAIN — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

Praying for u @dak You have overcome all adversity to get this far and u will overcome this as well because youโ€™re a Conqueror! #Truth #CoachPrime — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) October 11, 2020

Joining all of our player members in sending prayers for @dak ๐Ÿ™ pic.twitter.com/XuGJApzzZZ — NFLPA (@NFLPA) October 11, 2020

Prayers up for @dak ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿพ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 11, 2020

Thinking of you @dak — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 11, 2020

No sympathy needed.... make sure heโ€™s right.. he deserves that much



Prayers up 4



You are a real guy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 11, 2020

Devastated for @dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020

Sending prayers up @dak. Praying you come back stronger than ever. Stay strong, my man. — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) October 11, 2020