Buy or sell? Which 2-0 NFL teams are contenders and which are pretenders?

There are six unbeaten teams left in the NFL after two weeks. A couple were preseason Super Bowl favorites, while a couple others are early season surprises.

Editor's note: The segment of Locked On Sports Today discussed in this article is located in the final segment of the video in the player above

After Monday night’s doubleheader, just six NFL teams remain undefeated. That would be the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Bucs, Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants.

To break down the 2-0 teams, and who should feel the best right now and discuss which teams are real contenders, Locked On NFL insider, former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Isaiah Stanback joined Peter Bukowski on the Locked On Sports Today podcast with Peter Bukowski.

SUBSCRIBE to the daily Locked On Sports Today podcast, bringing you expert conversations on the biggest stories in sports, every morning, in under 30 minutes.

Who are the 2-0 teams Stanback is most excited about?

“The two teams I’m most excited about are the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Stanback said. "The Buffalo Bills are looking like an unstoppable force. Josh Allen is just throwing this thing around, Leslie Frazier’s defense is playing lights out, they picked up exactly where they left off beside the fact that they picked up someone by the name of Von Miller, so this defense is even better than they were last year."

"Then you go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Stanback continued. "Everyone’s talking about Tom Brady and his wife and issues he’s having off the field and he missed 11 days of camp. But at the end of the day, it’s TB12 and it doesn’t matter how good he’s playing at this moment. It doesn’t matter what he dealt with in the offseason and the injuries to that offense. As long as he is on the field, you have a chance. And as long as Todd Bowles’ defense is out there, they’re always in a position to win."

The Bills and Bucs are of course the Vegas favorites to go to the Super Bowl at this time. The Bills’ lead the NFL in point differential at +55, more than twice any other team.

But what about those surprise 2-0 teams like the Dolphins and the Giants? Is there a 2-0 team that Stanback isn’t buying just yet?

“The one that jumps out at me is of course the New York Giants," Stanback said. "There’s too many unknowns with that team. Not only do they have a new head coach, and they seem to be doing well with Brian Daboll so far, but they still have Daniel Jones at QB and as long as he’s their quarterback there’s always going to be question marks. I think you’re still holding your breath every time Saquon Barkley touches the ball. I’m still unsure about them, they obviously have a couple wins early. They’ll have a chance to go 3-0 against a Dak-less Dallas team but I’m not convinced yet.”

We’ll have at least one fewer unbeaten team come Sunday as the Bills face off with the Dolphins, who just defeated the Ravens in Baltimore 42-38 with 569 yards and six touchdowns from Tua Tagovailoa plus over 360 combined yards from receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Can Miami sustain this early success?