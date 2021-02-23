Wolfenbarger/Dauda named McDonald's All-Americans

Jersey Wolfenbarger and Maryam Dauda receive highest high school basketball honor

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Tuesday Fort Smith Northside senior Jersey Wolfenbarger and Bentonville senior Maryam Dauda were named McDonald's All-Americans. The team includes just 24 players throughout the country.

After graduating Wolfenbarger will join the Arkansas women's basketball team. She is ranked as ESPN’s No. 7 player nationally in the 2022 class.

Dauda will be headed to Baylor after finishing her career at Bentonville.

Wolfenbarger is the Razorbacks first incoming selection since Bobby Portis back in 2013.