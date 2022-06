Gregory announced on his Instagram he will take his final season of eligibility elsewhere.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Zack Gregory announced on his Instagram that he will be the latest Arkansas baseball player to enter the transfer portal. Gregory has one year of eligibility remaining.

Gregory played in 56 games this season, hitting just .212 , but finishing fourth on the team with a .412 on base percentage.

The Fort Worth, Texas native is the fifth Razorback to enter the portal alongside Dylan Leach, Heston Tole, Gabe Starks and Max Soliz Jr.