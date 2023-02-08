Wooo Pig Weekend set for April 15

Arkansas spring game set for April 15th as part of Woo Pig Weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill.

Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.

Sam Pittman’s squad begins spring practice on March 9 with five new assistant coaches on staff for Pittman’s fourth year at the helm. The Hogs are coming off their second straight bowl victory with a thrilling 55-53 triple overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Team captain and quarterback KJ Jefferson returns for his senior season with numerous school records in his sight. Jefferson, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and running back Raheim Sanders have already been named as some of the best players returning at their position in the SEC and nationally.