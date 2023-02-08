Wooo Pig Weekend set for April 15

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill.
Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.
Sam Pittman’s squad begins spring practice on March 9 with five new assistant coaches on staff for Pittman’s fourth year at the helm. The Hogs are coming off their second straight bowl victory with a thrilling 55-53 triple overtime win over Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Team captain and quarterback KJ Jefferson returns for his senior season with numerous school records in his sight. Jefferson, offensive lineman Beaux Limmer and running back Raheim Sanders have already been named as some of the best players returning at their position in the SEC and nationally.
First pitch for the softball team at Bogle Park is set for 3 p.m. as the Razorbacks take on UAB in the second of a three-game series. Head Coach Courtney Deifel and her team open the season on Friday at the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas with a doubleheader against Weber State and UNLV. After back-to-back SEC titles and trips to NCAA Super Regionals, Arkansas enters the 2023 season ranked No. 6 in the ESPN/USA softball poll.