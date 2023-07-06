Wilson takes aim at history at NCAA Championships

Arkansas track star Britton Wilson has made a habit of smashing records this season. She looks to add to her legacy in Austin, attempting a historic double.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Britton Wilson transferred from Tennessee to Arkansas two years ago, assistant coach Chris Johnson knew what kind of talent the Hogs were getting.

“It’s not like we started off with a Toyota Prius, nothing against Toyotas, but basically she’s a Ferrari,” Johnson said.

And that Ferrari has been leaving the competition in the dust this year.

She owns the top collegiate time this season in the 400-meter hurdles at 53.23

In the open 400, she owns the top four collegiate times, not just of this season, but all-time, including the record of 49.13.

49.13 😲



We're out of words.



What Britton Wilson of @RazorbackTF has done - and is doing - in 2023 is beyond comprehension. pic.twitter.com/5QqMh2dGBV — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) May 14, 2023

“Sometimes I do have it in my head like, ‘I really could break this record--let me try to go for this record,’” Wilson said. “It definitely is a mixture of goals and then just being a competitor. It’s crazy to see it happen though.”

Wilson credits her success at Arkansas to her training under Coach Johnson, working on both the physical and mental side of competition.

“Just pushing myself, like how faster can I go, how fast can I run both of these races with 10 minutes in between,” Wilson said. “It’s almost like a personal challenge for me, to see how far I can go.”

This week at the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, she’ll take aim at her biggest challenge yet.

Wilson will attempt to become the first woman ever to win both the 400 and 400 hurdles at the same NCAA Championships. Only four others have even attempted the double in the finals.

Coach Johnson helps put it in perspective:

“It’s like a basketball player scoring over 70 points and then turning back and doing it again,” Johnson said.

It’s a double Wilson pulled off at the SEC Championships, but in Austin, she’ll have only 27 minutes between races against the best in the country.

“It’s just going to be a challenge for myself and I’m really excited to take it on,” Wilson said. “It would mean everything. I’ve had a great season so far but I’m not going to put too much pressure on myself either way. But this would be the cherry on top because especially it’s my last NCAAs, so I want to go out with a bang.”

It will be her last race before turning pro, as Wilson pursues a spot on the US Olympic team for the Paris 2024 games. She’s already experienced winning with Team USA, earning gold in the 4 x 400 relay at last year’s World Championships.

2022 World Athletics Championships



Razorback Britton Wilson becomes only the 4th female 400m Hurdler in US history to run on gold medal 4x400 relay at World Championships



Lashinda Demus 2009

Dalilah Muhammad 2019

Sydney McLaughlin 2019 & 2022

Britton Wilson 2022#WPS 🇺🇸🐗 pic.twitter.com/T1N0VrbVF1 — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) July 25, 2022

Wilson, however, has one more meet before she turns in that Razorback jersey for the red, white, and blue. No matter what happens this week in Austin, she’s made a lasting mark on the program.