Vanderbilt scores eight in the eighth to spoil Hogs party

Arkansas sees 8-2 lead slip away; SEC regular season title put on hold.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Arkansas baseball team saw an 8-2 lead slip away on Friday, falling to Vanderbilt 10-8. The Hogs had a chance to clinch the SEC regular season title with a win.

The Razorbacks led 8-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth but the Commodores scored eight runs off Gage Wood, Cody Adcock and Parker Coil.

The Hogs can still clinch the conference crown with a win on Saturday afternoon.

For the second night in a row the Arkansas offense got off to a fast start. Jace Bohorfen hit a solo home run as the second batter of the game to get the Hogs on the board.

Caleb Cali and Brady Slavens had RBI hits in the frame and Arkansas had a 3-0 lead before Brady Tygart could take the mound.

Vanderbilt would hit back to back home runs off Tygart in the third to get back into the game. Tygart allowed just the two earned runs in four innings of work.

Peyton Holt would restore the two run lead with an RBI double in the top of the fourth.

Holt would hit a three run home run in the sixth to break the game open. The Greenwood native had a career high four RBIs.

Zach Morris would throw three scoreless innings of relief. The Cabot native hasn't allowed a run in his last eight innings.

Vanderbilt would put together a comeback effort in the eighth. The Commodores struck for five runs of Gage Wood and Cody Adock to make it an 8-7 game.

Parker Coil would enter and allow a three run homer on the first pitch he threw. Vanderbilt scored eight runs in the eighth inning to stun the Hogs.

The Commodores would win by that same score. Arkansas can still clinch the SEC regular season crown with a win on Saturday afternoon in the regular season finale.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. on the SEC Network plus.

