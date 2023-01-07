USF transfer linebacker Antonio Grier makes commitment to Arkansas official

Grier's transfer had been announced by the team during the early signing period before he backed off the pledge last week.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks landed a big piece from the transfer portal Saturday in getting South Florida linebacker transfer Antonio Grier.

Grier had previously been committed to Central Florida, but flipped his commitment to Arkansas shortly after former UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams was announced in the same role in Fayetteville.

Grier's transfer was previously announced by Arkansas during the early signing period, but the linebacker announced on Jan. 1 that his recruitment was still "100% open".

That appears to no longer be the case, with Grier making his commitment official today.

It's an important pickup for the Hogs at a position of need.

While Arkansas does return talent at linebacker including Chris Paul Jr., the Hogs are losing their top two tacklers and linebackers in Drew Sanders (NFL Draft) and Bumper Pool (out of eligibility) who combined for 195 tackles this past season.

Grier played in four games in 2022, registering 21 tackles.

However, in 2021, the 6-1, 223-pound linebacker earned second team All-AAC honors after totalling 92 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.