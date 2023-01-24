Two Razorback basketball signees selected as McDonald's All-Americans

Men's basketball signee Baye Fall and women's basketball signee Taliah Scott are headed to the all-star game which takes place March 28th in Houston.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two future Razorback basketball players received the honor today of being named McDonald's All-Americans.

Arkansas men's basketball signee Baye Fall and Arkansas women's basketball signee Taliah Scott were each selected to the 24-player rosters for the all-star game which will take place March 28th in Houston.

Fall is a 6-foot-10 center out of Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo. He is rated as a 5-star, No. 16 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

With Fall's selection, it marks the second straight year that Eric Musselman's program will be represented at the McDonald's All-American game. Last year, three Arkansas signees played in the game: Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh.

Scott stands at 5-foot-9, and is a guard out St. John's Country Day in Orange, Park, Fla. The ESPNW 100 rankings rate Scott as a 5-star prospect, and the No. 11 overall player in the 2023 class.