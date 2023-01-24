Two Razorback basketball signees selected as McDonald's All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two future Razorback basketball players received the honor today of being named McDonald's All-Americans.
Arkansas men's basketball signee Baye Fall and Arkansas women's basketball signee Taliah Scott were each selected to the 24-player rosters for the all-star game which will take place March 28th in Houston.
Fall is a 6-foot-10 center out of Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo. He is rated as a 5-star, No. 16 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.
With Fall's selection, it marks the second straight year that Eric Musselman's program will be represented at the McDonald's All-American game. Last year, three Arkansas signees played in the game: Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh.
Scott stands at 5-foot-9, and is a guard out St. John's Country Day in Orange, Park, Fla. The ESPNW 100 rankings rate Scott as a 5-star prospect, and the No. 11 overall player in the 2023 class.
She becomes the sixth McDonald's All-American that head coach Mike Neighbors has signed at Arkansas, and the first since 2021. That year, Bentonville alum Maryam Dauda and Northside alum Jersey Wolfenbarger each were selected to the all-star game.