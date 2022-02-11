Three local athletes sign NLIs' to play for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The early signing period began on Wednesday and three local athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers at Arkansas.
Jenna Lawrence - Arkansas women's basketball:
Lawrence led the Farmington girl's basketball team to a 27-1 record last season, including a state runner up finish. The Arkansas native averaged 18 points and just over nine rebounds.
Kate Carter - Arkansas soccer:
The Bentonville West star helped the Wolverines win the 2022 6A state title. Carter was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year after scoring in the state title game.
“I chose Arkansas because of the high-level competitive environment that will push me to be the best player I can be! Becoming a Razorback has always been a dream while growing up playing soccer in Arkansas," said Carter.
Jayden Wells - Arkansas softball
The Paris senior hit .475 last season, leading the Eagles in bot home runs and RBI's. Wells was named to the 3A All-Conference team and is the 27 ranked prospect in the country by Extra Innings Softball.
