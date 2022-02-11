Three local athletes sign NLIs' to play for Arkansas

Jenna Lawrence, Kate Carter and Jayden Wells make Razorback commitments official.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The early signing period began on Wednesday and three local athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers at Arkansas.

Jenna Lawrence - Arkansas women's basketball:

Lawrence led the Farmington girl's basketball team to a 27-1 record last season, including a state runner up finish. The Arkansas native averaged 18 points and just over nine rebounds.

💬 As distinctive as her game was, it was once again, that first impression that separated her from other players. She wanted to be a Razorback.@jennalawrence34 is staying in NWA!#SigningStories >>> https://t.co/i55MOVbHQE pic.twitter.com/nJ7riBEQ8U — Razorback WBB (@RazorbackWBB) November 9, 2022

Kate Carter - Arkansas soccer:

The Bentonville West star helped the Wolverines win the 2022 6A state title. Carter was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year after scoring in the state title game.

“I chose Arkansas because of the high-level competitive environment that will push me to be the best player I can be! Becoming a Razorback has always been a dream while growing up playing soccer in Arkansas," said Carter.

High School All-American ☑️

Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year ☑️

Arkansas Razorback ☑️🐗 pic.twitter.com/oeNdqG8vea — Razorback Soccer (@RazorbackSoccer) November 9, 2022

Jayden Wells - Arkansas softball