The Sasha Goforth story part 2: The Return

The Arkansas guard discusses the last year and her decision to return to the Razorback basketball team.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Over the weekend Fayetteville native Sasha Goforth announced she will be returning to the Arkansas basketball team for the 2023-2024 season.

Goforth stepped away from basketball at the end of last season, dealing with gastroparesis and anxiety.

Goforth spoke about her decision to focus on her health with 5NEWS last fall, and now she is opening up about what the last year has brought with her opting to return to the Razorbacks.

In her second season at Arkansas, Goforth expected to be on the court, but now she's opening up about the disease that has taken her away from the game she loves. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/H2UzjsFIjv — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) November 3, 2022

“It feels like a night and day difference from the last time we talked," said Goforth.

Goforth will always have to deal with gastroparesis but she said she's learned some tools to help her. As a result, her anxiety has taken a step back as well.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m just in a much better head space and my mindset and my stomach are doing better," Goforth said.

"A huge focal point for me has been eating consistently and regularly, working out and lifting, I want to feel strong and confident in my body."

While she wasn't on the court, Goforth spent last season around the team. Her infectious energy was spent cheering on the Hogs from the bench.

“I was sitting there every game feeling a little bit out of place. I had never been in that position before; I'm normally the one on the court. I still had that craving once in a while, but it still didn’t seem realistic.”

Along the way Goforth gained a new perspective, changing the way she’s thought about a game she's played her entire life.

“I put so much pressure on myself every single game, and it was not normal, natural, or healthy at all. Being away has shown me what is important and just that it’s not that serious.”

With an improved state of physical and mental health, once the season wound down, Goforth thought that maybe "I can do this."

“I started working out a little bit and I just started feeling better. Waking up and feeling better than I have in six years.”

With the blessing of head coach Mike Neighbors, the comeback was a full go.

tell a friend to tell a friend…… she’s backkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/x5WxTw7UHc — Sasha Goforth (@goforthsasha) April 22, 2023

“People, they don’t know what is fully going on behind the scenes or why I am able to come back but now there’s no questioning. It’s just support and love and encouragement. It just makes me so happy to everyone else so excited.”

With that new mindset, Goforth knows that this time around things will be different.

"My ability to persevere and understand that it’s not the end of the world is going to be life-changing for me.”

Goforth has already been practicing with the team and will be a full-go once training camp begins at the end of the summer.

