Razorbacks fall into loser's bracket with loss to TCU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas baseball team finds itself one loss away from elimination in the NCAA Tournament after a 20-5 loss to TCU on Sunday afternoon.

The Hogs will be back in action at 8 p.m. against Santa Clara in a rematch from Friday. The loser of that game will be sent packing, while the winner will need to beat the Horned Frogs twice on Monday to advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

For the second straight gave the Hogs would fall into a first inning hole. Three of the first four Horned Frogs reached base off two walks and a single.

Tre Richardson would then send a grand slam over the fence in right center. In the blink of an eye TCU had 4-0 lead.

Later in the inning with two runners in scoring position and two outs Austin Davis lined a two RBI single to right field. The Horned Frogs scored six runs in the first inning.

Tavian Josenberger would immediately get one back for Arkansas. Leading off, the Hogs centerfielder smoked a solo home run to right to cut the TCU lead to five.

It's about how you RESPOND pic.twitter.com/BWtYQrvijl — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 4, 2023

Smith's struggled would continue in the second. After back to back hits to lead of the inning, Dave Van Horn would go to Zach Morris.

Smith left after one-plus, six earned runs and 49 pitches. TCU would proceed to take a 7-1 lead off a Brayden Taylor RBI single. The seventh run would also be charged to Smith.

Richardson would once again come to-bat with the bases loaded and nobody out in the second. The junior hit his second grand slam in as many innings. Richardson had eight RBIs on the afternoon before the Razorbacks could record an out in the second inning.

The Horned Frogs had an 11-1 lead after two innings of play.

.@_trerichardson_ WITH HIS SECOND GRAND SLAM OF THE GAME‼️ 😱 pic.twitter.com/8jcN29zqN6 — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2023

Austin Ledbetter would start the third inning for the Razorbacks. With one out in the inning, Taylor took him deep for a three run shot. TCU had opened up a 14-1 lead in just the third inning.

Josenberger would hit another home run as well as Jace Bohrofen.

Richardson would hit his third home run of the day in the sixth inning as TCU took a 16-4 lead. Richardson was up to ten RBIs on the day after hitting just two home runs on the season prior to this game.

Harold Coll would also add a home run in the loss.

The Horned Frogs would cruise to victory and advance to the Fayetteville Regional final.

