Stovall, Tygart pick up preseason All-American honors

Stovall named second-team by Baseball America, Tygart named second-team by D1Baseball.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two more Diamond Hogs picked up preseason All-American honors on Monday.

Peyton Stovall, who is making the move to second base for his sophomore season, earned second-team honors at his new position from Baseball America.

Stovall enters this upcoming season as one of three team captains along with outfielder Jace Bohrofen and pitcher Zack Morris. The Louisiana native is coming off a freshman season in which he hit .295 with six home runs and 31 RBI in 52 games. Stovall really came along during the Diamond Hogs' postseason run to and in Omaha, hitting a team-leading .429 in the NCAA Tournament.

As for Brady Tygart, the pitcher received second-team honors from D1Baseball.

This follows an excellent freshman campaign in which the Mississippi native garnered Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American (NCBWA) honors. In his first season at Arkansas, Tygart had a team-leading eight saves, while posting a 3-4 record, .212 batting average against, and 3.82 ERA in 37.2 innings.

Stovall and Tygart join pitcher Hagen Smith (Perfect Game third-team) as the three Razorbacks to be named All-Americans ahead of the 2023 season.