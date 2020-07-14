Start of season postponed for some SEC sports

Volleyball, soccer and cross country are affected by decision

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — SEC Media Information

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that it will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least August 31. The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline.

The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games.

“Throughout this process the top priority for all of us has been the health and well-being of our student-athletes, fans and staff," Arkansas soccer coach Colby Hale said. "We all appreciate the hard work and leadership from Commissioner Sankey, Hunter and others during a very difficult time so we will continue to listen to the guidelines and information they provide. When the time comes, we’ll have a plan and be ready to go.”

SEC institutions will continue to follow the guidance of the Conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines as student-athletes are engaged in preseason preparation for a return to competition.

Any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons in volleyball, soccer and cross country will be determined by each school.

“Together, our Athletic Department and the SEC, have made the safety of our student-athletes their overriding priority," Arkansas volleyball coach Jason Watson said. "The decision today to delay the start of our season is reflective of that shared priority. As a program, we’re committed to playing volleyball this Fall. That’s our goal. We are thankful for the countless hours people on our campus and at the SEC have spent, and continue to spend, on making our goal possible.”