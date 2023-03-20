Spencer's hot shooting powers Razorbacks past Stephen F. Austin in WNIT 2nd round

Arkansas' 60-37 victory sends them to a Super 16 matchup against Texas Tech

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A blistering shooting performance from guard Samara Spencer powered Arkansas to a WNIT 2nd-round win Monday over Stephen F. Austin.

Spencer dropped 27 points, leading the Hogs to a 60-37 win over the Ladyjacks that sends Arkansas to the WNIT's Super 16. The Razorbacks advance to face Texas Tech for a spot in the Great 8.

Three-point range was where Spencer was especially efficient, connecting on 4-of-6 threes in the first half en route to 15 first-half points.

Makayla Daniels was the only other Razorback to score in double figures, tallying 11 points.

However, the Razorbacks didn't need much scoring thanks to a lockdown defensive performance.

Arkansas held Stephen F. Austin to just 18 points in the first half, and limited the Ladyjacks to just 22% shooting from the field.