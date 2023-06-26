Southside lineman Kobe Branham commits to Arkansas

The Fort Smith product is the Razorbacks' first commit along the offensive line in the 2024 class.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Southside class of 2024 lineman Kobe Branham is staying home to play to his college ball.

The 6'7", 330-pound offensive guard committed to the in-state Razorbacks on Monday morning, choosing Arkansas over Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and SMU. In his commitment post, Branham said "This is a dream come true for me. It's something I've worked toward for as long as I can remember and it's becoming reality."

Branham is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which lists him as the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Arkansas. He is an All-State selection at offensive line and features a 4.0 GPA.

The Southside Maverick picked up the offer from Arkansas on March 12th, and made a visit this past weekend.