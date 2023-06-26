Southside lineman Kobe Branham commits to Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Southside class of 2024 lineman Kobe Branham is staying home to play to his college ball.
The 6'7", 330-pound offensive guard committed to the in-state Razorbacks on Monday morning, choosing Arkansas over Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and SMU. In his commitment post, Branham said "This is a dream come true for me. It's something I've worked toward for as long as I can remember and it's becoming reality."
Branham is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which lists him as the No. 9 overall prospect in the state of Arkansas. He is an All-State selection at offensive line and features a 4.0 GPA.
The Southside Maverick picked up the offer from Arkansas on March 12th, and made a visit this past weekend.
Branham is the Hogs' first commit along the offensive line in the 2024 class, and their 12th overall commit in the class. Arkansas now sits at No. 25 on the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings for the 2024 cycle.