Six former Razorbacks to participate in NBA Summer League

Moses Moody and JD Notae reunite in Golden State plus four others to play in the league.
Credit: AP
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) brings the ball up court against the New Mexico State during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA men's tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Six former Razorback basketball players will participate in NBA Summer League. Teams will begin play starting on Friday.

For the second straight season Moses Moody will play for the Golden State Warriors Summer League team. Moody will be joined by his former teammate JD Notae, who went undrafted.

Stanley Umude also went undrafted but will play for the Detroit Pistons this summer.

Isiah Joe will once again play for the Philadelphia 76ers, he will play alongside former Hog Justin Smith. Smith spent most of last season playing for the Toronto Raptors G-League team.

Finally, Mason Jones will play for the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team. Jones was named first team G-League last season. 

