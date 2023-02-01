Shamar Easter signs with Arkansas

Ashdown tight end and number 1 ranked player in Arkansas officially signs with Razorbacks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The number one ranked player in Arkansas is officially a Razorback. Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday with Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks.

Easter is the Hogs last recruit from the 2023 class and the only one who signed on National Signing Day.

Easter has been committed to Arkansas since August of 2021 but held off on making it official on early signing day once Dowell Loggains left for South Carolina.

247Sports ranks Easter as the number one prospect in Arkansas for the class of 2023.

Easter made an official visit to Fayetteville in January and reaffirmed his decision to come to Arkansas.