SEC Reveals Women’s Basketball’s League Opponents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women’s basketball team learned its 2024 Southeastern Conference opponents on Wednesday morning, as announced by the league. This year marks the 15th of the 16-game schedule, as well as 12th with 14 teams.

Arkansas’s home and away opponents are Missouri, as is every year in the current format, as well as Alabama and Kentucky. The Hogs will also host Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Arkansas will hit the road to Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M this season. Each team will play eight home games and eight contests on the road.