SEC Reveals Women’s Basketball’s League Opponents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women’s basketball team learned its 2024 Southeastern Conference opponents on Wednesday morning, as announced by the league. This year marks the 15th of the 16-game schedule, as well as 12th with 14 teams.
Arkansas’s home and away opponents are Missouri, as is every year in the current format, as well as Alabama and Kentucky. The Hogs will also host Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Arkansas will hit the road to Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M this season. Each team will play eight home games and eight contests on the road.
Dates, tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.
HOME AND AWAY
Alabama
- All-time series: 26-16
- Last outcome: L, 69-66 (Jan. 26, 2023, in Fayetteville)
- Conference record (finish): 9-7 (6th)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: N/A
- The Hogs’ matchup with the Crimson Tide will mark the 43rd of the series. Arkansas is 11-2 across the last 13 games played in the series. The Hogs are 12-7 in Tuscaloosa and 13-7 in Fayetteville. This home and away series with the Tide will be the first since 2018
Kentucky
- All-time series: 15-26
- Last outcome: W, 71-50 (Jan. 1, 2023, in Lexington, Ky.)
- Conference record (finish): 2-14 (14th)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: N/A
- Arkansas and Kentucky will play each other home and away for the first time since 2018. Last season, the Hogs picked up their first win in Lexington since 2003 with a 71-50 victory, as well as snapped a two-game losing skid against the Wildcats. Arkansas is 10-8 at home and 4-16 on the road, while winning two of the last four of the series that stretches 41 games
Missouri
- All-time series: 20-12
- Last outcome: W, 85-74 (March 2, 2023, at SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C.)
- Conference record (finish): 6-10 (9th)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: N/A
- The Arkansas versus Missouri matchup has been a staple, as this year serves as the 12th season these Battle Line Rivalry schools are permanent opponents. Arkansas is riding on a 10-game winning streak over the Tigers, while having to play each other three times in each of the last two seasons. The last matchup between the two squads was at the 2023 SEC Tournament, as the Hogs closed out the game on a thrilling 29-10 run to win 85-74
HOME
Auburn
- All-time series: 21-23
- Last outcome: W, 54-51 (Feb. 5, 2023, in Auburn, Ala.)
- Conference record (finish): 5-11 (10th)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: N/A
- Arkansas and Auburn have had nail-biting finishes the last two matchups with the last game resulting in a 54-51 win for the Hogs at Neville Arena. The Hogs are riding on a six-game winning streak and have won nine of the last 12 against the Tigers going into the home matchup, which will be the 45th of the series
Georgia
- All-time series: 6-38
- Last outcome: L, 71-48 (Feb. 19, 2023, in Athens, Ga.)
- Conference record (finish): 9-7 (7th)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: RV (13)
- Arkansas is hoping to get some revenge over the Bulldogs who have taken the last four over the Hogs with the last win coming in 2019 in an 86-76 feat at the SEC Tournament. The last time Arkansas played Georgia at Bud Walton Arena, the Hogs fell short, 63-62
Mississippi State
- All-time series: 21-23
- Last outcome: L, 87-73 (Feb. 23, 2023, in Starkville, Miss.)
- Conference record (finish): 9-7 (5th)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: RV (6)
- Arkansas is seeking its third straight home win over Mississippi State, while coming off an 87-73 loss on the road to the Bulldogs last season. The Hogs are 12-7 against Mississippi State in Fayetteville going into the 45th game of the series
South Carolina
- All-time series: 18-26
- Last outcome: L, 93-66 (March 3, 2023, at SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C.)
- Conference record (finish): 16-0 (1st)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: 3
- Arkansas is looking to beat South Carolina for the first time since 2019 when the Hogs defeated the Gamecocks, 95-89 in that year’s SEC Tournament. The Hogs are 10-9 in Fayetteville, falling short of No. 1 South Carolina, 61-52 the last time these two teams faced at Bud Walton Arena
Vanderbilt
- All-time series: 12-27
- Last outcome: L, 78-70 (Feb. 9, 2023, in Nashville)
- Conference record (finish): 3-13 (12th)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: N/A
- The last time Arkansas and Vanderbilt faced one another at Bud Walton Arena, it was the most thrilling finishes to a Razorback game in arena history. Arkansas is 9-8 against the Commodores in games played in Fayetteville, including that 84-81 buzzer beater win last season. The Hogs have the 6-4 edge in the last 10 games played in the series
AWAY
Florida
- All-time series: 13-30
- Last outcome: W, 102-74 (Jan. 5, 2023, in Fayetteville)
- Conference record (finish): 5-11 (11th)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: N/A
- Arkansas has taken down Florida in four of the last six matchups, most recently a 102-74 victory in Fayetteville last season. The Hogs are 4-14 in the swamp and looking for its first road win at Florida since 2019, as this matchup serves as the 44th of the series
LSU
- All-time series: 19-35
- Last outcome: L, 79-76 (Jan. 19, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.)
- Conference record (finish): 15-1 (2nd)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: 1 (2023 NCAA National Champion)
- Arkansas has played LSU more than any other school in program history, as the two squads are going into the 55th game of the series. The Hogs played LSU twice last season, home and away, and came up just short of knocking off the eventual NCAA Champion in Baton Rouge with a 79-76 loss
Ole Miss
- All-time series: 21-29
- Last outcome: L, 76-73 (OT) (Jan. 29, 2023, in Fayetteville)
- Conference record (finish): 11-5 (4th)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: 22
- Arkansas has lost three straight to Ole Miss, but still have the edge in the last 11 meetings with a 7-4 mark. The Hogs and Rebels have faced one another 50 times with Arkansas looking to bounce back from the 76-73 overtime loss to the Rebels at home last year
Tennessee
- All-time series: 5-34
- Last outcome: L, 87-67 (Feb. 16, 2023, in Fayetteville)
- Conference record (finish): 13-3 (3rd)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: 20
- The Mike Neighbors staff owns two of the five wins for Arkansas all-time in the 39-game series, which has seen several close finishes. Arkansas will look to defeat the Lady Vols in Knoxville for the first time since 2019. The last time Arkansas played Tennessee on the road resulted in an 86-83 overtime loss
Texas A&M
- All-time series: 24-15
- Last outcome: W, 78-65 (Feb. 26, 2023, in Fayetteville)
- Conference record (finish): 2-14 (13th)
- Final Coaches Poll ranking: N/A
- Last season, the Hogs defeated Texas A&M for the first time since 2020 with the 78-65 victory. Arkansas is 8-8 in College Station against the former Southwest Conference foe with the series going into its 40th game