SEC reveals Hogs' 2024 football opponents

Arkansas set for rematch with Texas in Fayetteville in Longhorns first year in the conference.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday night the SEC unveiled each team's football opponents for the 2024 season. This will mark the first time an SEC schedule will include Texas and Oklahoma with the league moving from 14 to 16 teams.

Arkansas 2024 SEC opponents:

VS. Texas

VS. Ole Miss

VS. LSU

VS. Tennessee

At Mississippi State

At Auburn

At Texas A&M

At Missouri

Every SEC team has either Texas or Oklahoma on its schedule. The Longhorns will be coming to Fayetteville for the second time in the last four seasons.

The league's presidents voted on an eight game conference schedule last week at the SEC meetings in Florida.

The Razorbacks non-conference schedule had already been released before Wednesday.

Arkansas will travel to Oklahoma State and will host UAPB, UAB and Louisiana Tech.

There is still one more season before the Longhorns and Sooners join the conference. For Arkansas the 2023 season will begin on Saturday September 2nd in Little Rock against Western Carolina.

Related Articles High school football player committed to Arkansas dies in ATV accident