Pittman unveils Outback Bowl championship ring

Arkansas took home the big-time bling with the Outback Bowl title.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman took to Twitter on Tuesday to unveil the ring the players chose for their Outback Bowl title.

The ring features the three trophies the team won during the regular season, as well as the Outback Bowl logo. 

The Hogs won the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day by beating Penn State 24-10.

It's the first time Arkansas has beaten a school from the Big Ten in a bowl game. The Razorbacks finished the season at 9-4 and sent their seniors off with a win.

