FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas team spokesperson has confirmed to 5NEWS that Arkansas guard Rylee Langerman has entered the transfer portal.

Langerman spent three season in Fayetteville and this past year played in 37 games averaging over 17 minutes played.

The Norman native averaged 2.3 points and 3.5 rebounds a game shooting 30.5% from the field.

Langerman joins Erynn Barnum as the two Razorbacks to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

