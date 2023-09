Rocket Sanders to miss Saturday's home opener against Kent State

Sam Pittman reveals on his radio show that Hogs starting running back may miss several weeks.

Sam Pittman revealed on his radio show Wednesday night that starting running back Rocket Sanders will miss Saturday's home opener.

Sanders has had some swelling in his knee since last week's win over Western Carolina. Sanders rushed for two touchdowns and 42 yards in the win.

In 2022 Sanders ran for 1,426 yards and 10 scores on 219 carries. The Hogs will lean on a deep running back room that also features AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion and Dominque Johnson.