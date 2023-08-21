Rocket Sanders named AP Preseason Second Team All-American

On Thursday offensive coordinator Dan Enos praised the efforts of his star running back, “You would think that he’s a freshman that just got here,” Enos Said. “When I say that, I mean his attitude and his demeanor and the way he practices. He doesn’t practice like a guy who rushed for 1,500 yards last year and has all these accolades. He runs the ball in practice like a guy who is very hungry and has something to prove.”