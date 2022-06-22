Robert Moore named Gold Glove winner

Moore becomes first Razorback in program history to win a Gold Glove.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Robert Moore has won the first Gold Glove in the history of the Arkansas baseball program.

Moore won the award as the nation's top second baseman.

/ Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner: Second Base - Robert Moore#RawlingsGoldGloveAward pic.twitter.com/VfYQomaOcV — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) June 22, 2022

Moore has combined with shortstop Jalen Battles to form one of the best defensive middle infields in all of college baseball, on an Arkansas team that has used team defense as a spark on its current run in Omaha.

The Hogs rank sixth in the nation with a .982 fielding percentage. Moore has been a key to that, registering a .992 fielding percentage with 163 assists and just two errors on the season.

Apart from consistency at second base, Moore has also stood out with highlight worthy plays throughout the season.

ROBERT MOORE YES WAY pic.twitter.com/Q1MbBiqtX0 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) June 18, 2022