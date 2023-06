Council was not taken in the NBA Draft but signs with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Ricky Council is off to the NBA after signing a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Council led the Razorbacks in scoring during his lone season in Fayetteville.

Council was fifth in the SEC in scoring and earned AP and Coaches All-SEC Second-Team honors.

He was also the Hogs leading scorer during the team's three NCAA Tournament games. Council transferred to Arkansas from Wichita State.

