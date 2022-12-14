Report: Stanford's Morgan Turner to be named Arkansas tight ends coach

Turner has been on the Stanford coaching staff for the previous 13 seasons.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Stanford's tight ends coach, Morgan Turner, has reportedly been named to the same position on the Arkansas coaching staff. Turner replaces Dowell Loggains, who left earlier in the week to become the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Trey Biddy of 247Sports had the news first.

Morgan Turner has been hired as Arkansas' TE coach, a source familiar with decision tells @247Sports. Also confirmed by our man @TreyBiddy, who heard name earlier today.



Turner has been on the Stanford coaching staff for the last 13 seasons and has been the tight ends coach since 2013.

On the Stanford Athletics website one of Turner's listed recruiting areas is Arkansas.

Zach Ertz and Dalton Shultz are two of the notable former Cardinal tight ends that Turner has coached.

Arkansas has three, four star tight ends committed for the class of 2023 and all three were on the Fayetteville campus on Thursday.

