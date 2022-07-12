Report: South Carolina to hire Dowell Loggains as offensive coordinator

Hogs tight ends coach heads to Columbia to become Gamecocks offensive coordinator.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, Arkansas tight end's coach Dowell Loggains has taken a job with South Carolina as the team's offensive coordinator.

Loggains has been with the Razorbacks for the previous two seasons after coming over with the Jets.

Multiple sources confirm to @247Sports that South Carolina has zeroed in on Arkansas assistant Dowell Loggains as its next offensive coordinator. Long-time NFL play-caller, has spent last two seasons with Hogs. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 8, 2022

Arkansas has three four-star tight ends coming to the team in 2023, large in part because of Loggains. Those players are Jaden Hamm, Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter.

Sam Pittman is now on the market for both a defensive coordinator and a tight ends coach.

Related Articles Barry Odom hired as UNLV head football coach