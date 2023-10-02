Report: Nick Smith Jr. to return Saturday vs. Mississippi State

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reports the Arkansas guard will make his return from injury against the Bulldogs, playing for the first time since December 17th.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback men's basketball team is on the verge of getting a big boost for its run down the home stretch of the season.

Star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. is set to make his return from a right knee injury on Saturday and will be available to play vs. Mississippi State, per a report from ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Smith Jr. has been out since December 17th when he exited the 76-57 win over Bradley early due to what the team has called right knee management.

Earlier this week, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said Smith Jr. was back at practice with the team and approaching a return to play.

"He has practiced with us the last few days with us," Musselman said on Wednesday. "Obviously, he did not go on the road trips so that he could continue to stay back here and work on his conditioning. We're optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime here in the near future."

The former McDonald's All-American has played in five games this season, averaging 12.8 points per game. However, if you look at the three full games Smith Jr. has played in (five minutes in first game against Troy, left game early in 2nd half vs. Bradley), his numbers become more impressive.

In the three full games he's played (vs. San Jose State, UNC-Greensboro, Oklahoma), the North Little Rock grad has averaged 19.6 points in 30.6 minutes per game while shooting 45.3% from the field.

Smith Jr.'s return against Mississippi State would mark his first game at Bud Walton Arena since December 6th, and would be his first SEC game of the season.

The Razorbacks got off to a slow start in conference play without Smith Jr. (and without Trevon Brazile, who is out for this season with a torn ACL), going just 1-5 to open the slate.

Since then however, Arkansas has won its past five conference games, most recently an 88-73 win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Tuesday. That win moved Arkansas back over .500 to 6-5 in SEC action.