Report: Kendal Briles leaving Arkansas to become OC at TCU

Sam Pittman loses his offensive coordinator with Briles off to TCU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 247Sports is reporting that Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is leaving the Razorbacks to take the same position at TCU. This comes after former TCU offensive coordinator left for Clemson.

Briles had previously been in talks to take the offensive coordinator job at Mississippi State but announced on social media he was staying with the Hogs. He had signed a new contract to remain with the Razorbacks last January.

Sam Pittman has already had to replace his defensive coordinator this offseason when Barry Odom left to become the head coach at UNLV.

Briles has been with the Razorbacks since 2020 with the Arkansas offensive improving every season under his leadership.

Briles is the fourth coach to leave this offseason alongside, Odom, Michael Scherer, Dowell Loggains and Dominque Bowman.

