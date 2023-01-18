Dan Enos returning to Arkansas as offensive coordinator

Enos leaving Maryland to return to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is hiring Maryland offensive coordiantor Dan Enos to the same position. Enos was previously the Razorbacks OC from 2015-2017 under Bret Bielema.

This comes just a day after it was reported that Kendal Briles was leaving to become the offensive coordinator at TCU.

Sam Pittman and Enos worked together on the Arkansas coaching staff in 2015.

Under Enos, the Maryland offense ranked fourth in the Big Ten in total offense and scoring. Arkansas averaged 28.8 points per game or better during the three seasons Enos was previously in Fayetteville.

Great to have Dan Enos back in Fayetteville. So honored he wanted to be a part of this Great University again! ⁦@CoachDanEnos⁩ #gettinthebandbacktogether #turnthatdamnjukeboxon #QBwhisperer pic.twitter.com/3auavuYNxF — Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) January 19, 2023

