Razorbacks to Host Purdue in Exhibition Charity Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second straight year, the Arkansas men’s basketball program will play in a preseason charity exhibition game that features two top 25 teams. The Razorbacks, a top 20 selection in the early polls, will host Purdue, generally tabbed among the nation’s top three teams this summer, on Oct. 28 (Saturday) at Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is set for 3 pm.

The game will not be part of the 2023-24 men’s basketball season ticket package and proceeds from the game will go to the United Way to assist with relief efforts from the tornados that affected Arkansas this past spring. Reserved seating in the upper and lower bowl will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Current Courtside members and Suite holders will receive information in the near future on purchasing their seats for this game.

Broadcast information and complete ticket information, including when tickets will go on sale, will be announced at a later time.