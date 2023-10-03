Razorbacks take series opener against Louisiana Tech 7-4

Two second-inning home runs got the offense going in Friday's win at Baum-Walker Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 8 Arkansas jumped out to an early lead over Louisiana Tech thanks to two second-inning home runs and held on for a 7-4 win in the series opener Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks (11-2) got another solid starter from Hagen Smith (3-0). Smith didn't allow a hit through his first four innings and allowed only two runs in five total innings of work while striking out seven Bulldog batters.

Smith got most of his run support early, with Arkansas striking for two two-run home runs in the second inning.

Jace Bohrofen continued his hot start to the season by opening the scoring with a two-run home run to right field. Bohrofen's batting average now sits at .462 on the season.

Later in the inning, catcher Parker Rowland doubled the lead, blasting a two-run home run to center field.

Arkansas loaded the bases in the third with no outs, but only mustered one run with Kendall Diggs grounding into a fielder's choice.

Louisiana Tech pulled two runs back in the fifth with a 2-RBI single to right from Dalto Davis with the bases loaded.

Diggs added a sac fly in the bottom half of the inning, but the Bulldogs crept a little closer with a two-run homer from Karson Evans in the sixth to bring them within 6-4.

A sac fly from Peyton Stovall however added an extra insurance run in the seventh. On the mound, Dylan Carter was lights out in relief, tossing three scoreless innings with two strikeouts and allowing just one hit to get the save.

The Hogs return to action against the Bulldogs on Saturday at 2 p.m.