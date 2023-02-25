Razorbacks sweep 2023 SEC Indoor team titles

For the 4th straight year both the Arkansas men and women's indoor track and field teams are SEC Champions.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the fourth consecutive season both the Arkansas men and women's indoor track and field teams are SEC champions. Both teams defended home turf at the Tyson Indoor in Fayetteville.

For the women it is their ninth straight league championship and 13th in program history. It is the fourth consecutive for the men and 26th overall.

FINAL TEAM SCORES:

Men 100.25 Arkansas 73 Florida 63 Alabama 59 Georgia 54 Tennessee

Women 130.5 Arkansas 82 Florida 59.33 Kentucky 56.33 Tennessee 54 Ole Miss

The men received individual SEC titles from Jaydon Hibbert in the triple jump and Ayden Owens-Delerme in the heptathlon.

For the women Amanda Fassold won the pole vault title and Lauren Gregory won the mile.