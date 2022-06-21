Razorbacks stay alive in Omaha with 11-1 win over Auburn

The bats and Will McEntire shine as Arkansas becomes one of the final four teams standing at the Men's College World Series.

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas' stay in Omaha will last at least one more day.

The Razorbacks staved off elimination by defeating Auburn 11-1 on Tuesday in a win-or-go-home game at Charles Schwab Field.

With the win, the Hogs become one of the final four teams standing at the Men's College World Series. Arkansas advances to face Ole Miss on Wednesday (6 p.m., ESPN) in another elimination game for the Hogs.

The matchup provides a chance for revenge for Arkansas, after it fell to Ole Miss 13-5 on Monday for the Hogs' first loss in Omaha.

If the Razorbacks defeat the Rebels tomorrow, the two teams would play a winner-take-all game Thursday for the right to advance to the MCWS Finals.

Arkansas cruised past Auburn thanks to an early offensive explosion (nine runs through four innings), and a dynamite start from Will McEntire on the mound.

McEntire delivered the best start of his Razorback career: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 9 K's.

The right-hander's nine strikeouts in a game are the second-most by an Arkansas pitcher ever at the MCWS.

Peyton Stovall also made history on the night. The freshman went 5-6 with 3 RBI and two runs scored. Stovall became the first Razorback ever with five hits in a MCWS game and the first player on any team to do that since 2009.

Following the script of the Stanford game instead of the Ole Miss one, the Hogs offense struck first against the Tigers.

Braydon Webb got things started with a leadoff double, his second extra-base hit on the first pitch of a game at the MCWS (Stanford).

Peyton Stovall, newly inserted into the No. 2 spot in the lineup, then drove him home with an RBI-single to quickly put the Razorbacks on top 1-0.

McEntire meanwhile was excellent on the mound to start, striking out the side in the second inning to get through two scoreless innings.

The Hogs went back to work in the third inning by putting up a three-spot on the board.

With two runners on, Chris Lanzilli singled through the right side, scoring Stovall from second to make it a 2-0 Arkansas lead.

Robert Moore then sent a double down the left field line, scoring Lanzilli and Michael Turner to extend the Hogs' lead to 4-0.

After scoring three in the third, Arkansas then followed that up by scoring four in the fourth.

Turner launched his 17th double of the season to right field, plating Stovall and Webb.

Lanzilli followed that up with a 416-foot bomb to left, a two-run shot that broke the game open for the Hogs and gave them an 8-0 advantage.

Lanzilli's home run tied Ole Miss' Tim Elko for the longest home run of the 2022 Men's College World Series.

And as McEntire continued to receive run support, he continued to keep Auburn off the scoreboard.

The righty was at his strikeout best, fanning nine Tiger batters through five scoreless innings, with only one hit allowed through those five frames.

Arkansas added its ninth run of the game in the sixth inning. Cayden Wallace notched a two-out double to left, and Turner brought him home on an RBI single up the middle. The Hogs finished with two more runs in the ninth on a two-run single by Stovall on his fifth hit of the night.

Auburn finally ended McEntire's shutout with a Bobby Pierce solo home run in the seventh inning.