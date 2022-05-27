Razorback softball falls to Texas 3-1 in second game of super regional

Hogs and Longhorns will play a winner-take-all game Saturday for the right to advance to the Women's College World Series.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback softball team fell to Texas 3-1 on Friday in the second game of the Fayetteville Super Regional.

Arkansas came in with a chance to clinch it's first trip to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series with a win.

Instead the Hogs will have to wait one more day for the opportunity to make that happen. The winner of Saturday's meeting between Arkansas and Texas will advance Oklahoma City.

The scoring was opened by Arkansas, with the breakthrough coming in the third inning.

KB Sides managed a one-out walk, while Taylor Ellsworth legged out a two-out infield single to put runners on the corners with two outs.

Danielle Gibson cashed in on that opportunity, ripping an RBI-single down the first line that scored Sides, and broke the deadlock.

Gettin' Gibby Wit It



Texas, however, was able to immediately flip the momentum in the bottom half of the inning.

Katie Cimusz, the Longhorns nine-hole hitter, started the inning with a leadoff home run to left that tied things up at 1-1.

Janae Jefferson, fresh off an impressive defensive play at second base to end the top half of the inning, made it back to back Longhorn home runs. Her solo blast to center field made it 2-1 Texas, marking the first time Arkansas trailed in this year's NCAA Tournament.

After a one-out single later in the inning, Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel pulled Haff to bring on Delce, who pitched a complete game in the Game 1 victory.

The Longhorns immediately scored on Delce however. The first pitcher she faced was Mary Iakopo. who rocketed an RBI double to wall in center, giving Texas a 3-1 lead.

From there, Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini managed to keep the Arkansas bats at bay, holding the Razorbacks to five total hits on the day.