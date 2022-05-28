Razorback softball eliminated by Texas with 3-0 loss in super regional decider

Hogs' season ends one win short of Oklahoma City.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A magical season for Razorback softball came to an end Saturday at Bogle Park.

Arkansas fell 3-0 to Texas in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Fayetteville Super Regional. With the loss, the Razorbacks fall one game short of a first ever trip to the Women's College World Series. It marks the second straight season the Hogs' season comes to an end at Bogle Park in the super regional round.

The Razorbacks finish the season 48-11, while claiming SEC regular-season and tournament championships in the process.

The Hogs had their chances to go in front early in the game.

Arkansas got runners on third and second with no outs in the second, and again had two runners in scoring position with one out in the the third inning.

In both instances, the Razorbacks were unable to take advantage of those run-scoring opportunities. Through three innings, the Hogs were an uncharacteristic 0-6 with runners in scoring position.

The bright side for Arkansas was that Chenise Delce was doing the same thing to the Texas lineup. Through four scoreless innings, the Okahoma City-native had tallied seven strikeouts against the Longhorns.

Strikeout No. 7 for the birthday queen @d_chenise 👑 pic.twitter.com/8j5OKOkkYz — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 28, 2022

The breakthrough came via Texas in the sixth inning.

Janae Jefferson, the Longhorns' All-American at second base, led off the inning with a double to left center. Mia Scott followed with a base hit to put runners on the corners.

Alyssa Washington brought both of them home with a two-RBI double to center to put Texas up 2-0.

Mary Iakopo was next at the plate, and she sent an RBI-single to left to give a 3-0 lead to the Longhorns.

Arkansas threatened again in the sixth, getting a leadoff single from Danielle Gibson and a walk from Hannah Gammill.

However, Linnie Malkin grounded into a fielder's choice and Kacie Hoffman grounded into an inning-ending double play that ended the threat.