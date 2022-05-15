Razorback softball earns No. 4 national seed in NCAA Tournament

Arkansas joined by Princeton, Wichita State and Oregon in Fayetteville Regional.

The road to Oklahoma City runs through Fayetteville for Razorback softball.

Arkansas today was named the No. 4 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

That means the Hogs will host the Fayetteville Regional at Bogle Park, and should they advance, would also host a Super Regional as well.

The Hogs will open regional play against Princeton, while Wichita State and Oregon will also be in the Fayetteville Regional. Regional action will being on Friday, May 20th.

The Razorbacks will open the regional against Princeton on Friday at 5 p.m. with the game airing on SEC Network.

This will mark the second straight year Arkansas is set up to host through Super Regionals, and will host a regional for the third time in four tournaments.

Courtney Deifel's team enters the NCAA Tournament with one of the best seasons in program history, and is looking for its first ever trip to OKC for the Women's College World Series.

The Razorbacks are 44-9 at this point in the season, and claimed a second consecutive SEC regular season title after going 19-5 in conference play.

Not only that, the Hogs won their first ever SEC Tournament title this past weekend, beating Missouri 4-0 in their most previous game (Saturday) to win the championship.