Razorback softball defeats Texas 7-1 in first game of Super Regional

Hogs move within one win of first trip to Women's College World Series.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One win down, one more to go for Razorback softball against the Longhorns.

#4 Arkansas downed Texas 7-1 on Thursday at Bogle Park in the opener of the Fayetteville Super Regional.

The win moves the Hogs to within one victory of their first ever trip to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series.

It also marks the Razorbacks' first ever win in the super regional round, after Arkansas was swept on its two previous visits to this point of the tournament.

Chenise Delce was stellar in the circle for Arkansas, picking up the win by tossing a complete game and holding Texas scoreless until the final inning.

Each team started the game the same way at the plate in the first inning. They both got the leadoff batter on second base, but stranded the runner on third with no runs scored.

A pitcher's duel then ensued for most of the game, with a big threat coming for Texas in the top of the fifth.

The Longhorns managed to load the bases with only one out. But Delce delivered in the clutch, striking out Mia Scott and getting Bella Dayton to ground out to get out of the jam unscathed.

Arkansas made the Horns pay for that in the bottom half of the inning.

Hannah McEwen ripped a leadoff double to right center for her second hit of the day.

Taylor Ellsworth bunted McEwen over to third, and an intentional walk to Danielle Gibson gave the Hogs runners on the corners with one out.

That's when Hannah Gammill broke the deadlock, lacing an RBI single to left field to put Arkansas up 1-0.

RAZORBACKS ON THE BOARD!



📺 ESPN2

Linnie Malkin followed with a bloop single to center that loaded the bases for the Hogs.

That led to more Razorback runs. Kacie Hoffman grounded to first, but the throw home was off the mark, allowing both Gibson and Gammill to score, giving Arkansas a 3-0 advantage.

The Hogs added to their lead in the sixth inning. McEwen and Ellsworth both singled to start the inning, with a Gibson fly out moving McEwen to third.

Gammill then added her second RBI-base knock of the game, a bloop single to right field to score McEwen and make it 4-0 Arkansas.

BEEBE, ARKANSAS PROUD



📺 ESPN2

Malkin then followed by ripping an RBI single to left field to score pinch runner Cally Kildow, extending the Hogs' lead to 5-0.

Another Texas error then added to the Hogs' advantage.

Hoffman sent a chopper to third but the throw to first was off target, allowing two runs to score. The flood gates had opened, and the lead stood at 7-0.

The scoring outburst continued the Hogs' success in sixth innings in the NCAA Tournament.

The four runs in Thursday's sixth inning came on the back of six-run sixth innings in both of the wins against Oregon in the regional round.