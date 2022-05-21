Razorback softball advances to regional final with 6-2 win over Oregon

Linnie Malkin broke the deadlock with a 3-run home run in the sixth inning that propelled the Hogs to victory.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback softball is one win away from a second straight trip to Super Regionals.

Arkansas booked its spot in the Fayetteville Regional final with a 6-2 victory over Oregon at a misty Bogle Park on Saturday.

A weather delay in the bottom of the first inning postponed the action for a couple of hours, but even when play resumed the game remained a pitchers duel.

Chenise Delce had seven strikeouts, while Oregon's Makenna Kliethermes had allowed just one hit entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

But Danielle Gibson and Hannah Gammill got on base to start the inning, putting two runners on for Arkansas' leading home-run hitter Linnie Malkin.

And she delivered again.

Malkin crushed a towering three-run home run to center field, breaking the deadlock with her 21st home run of the season to put Arkansas on top 3-0.

LINNIE MALKIN IS A CERTIFIED BOGLE BOMBER



📺 @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/aXkQqjoDGK — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 21, 2022

From there, Arkansas added insurance runs via a solo home run from Kacie Hoffman and two-RBI double from Hannah McEwen.

Oregon pulled a run back in the seventh, but Delce was able to secure all three outs to clinch the 6-2 victory for Arkansas.