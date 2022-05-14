Four Razorbacks named to SEC All-Tournament team

Chenise Delce named tournament MVP while Mary Haff, Kacie Hoffman and Danielle Gibson earn All-Tournament honors

After the Razorbacks won their first ever softball SEC Tournament championship, four Hogs were named the All-Tournament team.

Chenise Delce was named SEC Tournament MVP after tossing a complete-game shutout in the 4-0 win over Missouri in the final.

Across the final and semi-final against hosts Florida, Delce allowed only one earned run in 14 innings pitched. She struck out more batters than she allowed hits, totalling 12 strikeouts while giving up only seven hits.

Not just regular season champs, but SEC Tournament CHAMPS 🏆🐗



HECK FREAKIN YEAH @RazorbackSB pic.twitter.com/d80LAynR78 — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) May 14, 2022

Mary Haff, Kacie Hoffman and Danielle Gibson were also named to the All-Tournament Team.

Haff threw a complete-game shutout in the 3-0 win over Ole Miss in the quarterfinals. She notched nine strikeouts while allowing only five hits.

The freshman right fielder Hoffman went 4-for-8 at the plate in the tournament with an RBI and scored a run in all three games the Hogs played in Gainesville.