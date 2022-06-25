Arkansas softball adds All-ACC grad transfer Kristina Foreman from Duke

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Courtney Deifel and the Razorbacks have made their first move in the transfer portal for next season.
Arkansas added Duke grad transfer Kristina Foreman on Saturday, welcoming her to Hog family.
Foreman earned 2nd team All-ACC honors last season after setting Duke's single season RBI record (56), tallying 15 home runs and leading the team in batting average (.398).
The infielder/utility player also led Duke in OPS and slugging percentage, while her 15 home runs were second-most on the team.
The Tampa, Fla. native has mostly started at 2nd base in her 165 career starts, while starting 48 games this past season.
This is what Deifel had to say according to a release from the university:
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Kristina,” said Deifel. “She is a proven competitor that has performed and produced at an elite level through her time at Duke. She brings a great deal of experience and power to our already dynamic lineup. On top of that, she is an incredibly impressive student and leader, and there is no doubt she will make an immediate impact on our program.”