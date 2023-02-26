Arkansas, Delce Overpower Drake in Run-Rule Victory

Hogs cap Razorback Invitational with 8-0 victory.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 8 ranked Arkansas softball team (13-3) concluded the Razorback Invitational with its fourth five-inning run-rule victory of the year in an 8-0 (5 inn.) decision over Drake Sunday at Bogle Park. Arkansas finished the Razorback Invitational 5-1 with two wins against No. 19 Arizona.

The Hogs move to 13-3 on the season with victories against three ranked foes.

Reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year Chenise Delce (7-1) overpowered Drake in the five-inning blanking to earn her seventh win of the season. The Oklahoma City native did not allow a run on two hits (zero extra-base hits) and clocked six strikeouts. Delce worked around runners in scoring position in the first and third frames.

Arkansas homered twice via Cylie Halvorson and Kacie Hoffmann’s two-run Bogle bombs. Freshman Reagan Johnson tied her career high in hits after finishing 3-for-4 with a career best two RBIs. Filing her fifth multi-hit game as a Razorback, Johnson also walked-off the game with her two-RBI double to right center in the bottom of the fifth. Sophomore Kacie Hoffmann finished 2-for-2 with a two-run blast and Cylie Halvorson finished 1-for-2 with a two-run tank.

Joining Hoffmann and Johnson in Arkansas’ tally in the hits column afternoon was Cylie Halvorson (1-for-2), Kristina Foreman (1-for-2), Lauren Camenzind (1-for-1) and Tymber Riley (1-for-1).

The Hogs tacked on three runs in the first on Halvorson’s two-run homer. A bases-loaded walk taken by Lauren Camenzind garnered a 3-0 lead.

Kacie Hoffmann padded the lead to 5-0 in the third thanks to her two-run crank.

Tymber Riley’s first career hit and RBI as a Razorback, an RBI single to left, scored Kristina Foreman from second for a 6-0 edge. Then, Reagan Johnson ended the game with a two-RBI double to right center to capture an 8-0 triumph.

Notes

· Chenise Delce has not allowed a run in her last 11.1 IP.

· Delce has surrendered just two runs in her last 25.1 IP.

· Delce is 7-1 on the season.

· Reagan Johnson tied her career high in hits (3) and drove in a career high two runs.

· Johnson posted her fifth multi hit game of the season.

· Johnson extends her hit streak to three games. She has registered at least one hit in eight of her last nine games.

· Hannah Gammill has scored a run in the last three games.

· Lauren Camenzind has registered a hit in three of her four starts at catcher over the weekend.

· The Razorbacks went 5-1 on the weekend, including two wins over No. 19 Arizona.

· Fifth-year Tymber Riley connected on her first hit as a Razorback - an RBI single to left.

