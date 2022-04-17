Razorbacks shutout Kentucky 8-0 to win the series

Arkansas is only SEC team to win each of its conference series so far this season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was an impressive Easter Sunday for the Razorback softball team at Bogle Park.

Chenise Delce tossed six scoreless innings and the Hogs blasted four home runs, as No. 6 Arkansas shutout No. 12 Kentucky 8-0 to win the rubber match of the series.

After getting out to a 7-1 lead before falling 10-7 to the Wildcats on Saturday, the Hogs dominated from the first inning en route to winning their fifth straight series of SEC play.

Arkansas is the only team in the SEC to win all of its conference series so far this season.

The scoring started right from the first inning when Taylor Ellsworth launched a solo home run to put Arkansas on top 1-0.

Audrie Lavalley's RBI single in the second inning doubled the lead to 2-0, but the Razorback offense still had more home runs in its bag.

Linnie Malkin added a three-run blast deep to left center in the third inning that increased the Hogs to 5-0, while KB Sides added solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings that helped put the game out of reach.

The game ended via mercy rule in the sixth when Danielle Gibson's RBI single made it 8-0 Arkansas.