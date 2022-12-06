Razorbacks rally for 65-58 win over UNC-Greensboro

No. 9 Arkansas improves to 8-1 on the season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 9-ranked Arkansas men's basketball team avoided an upset bid from UNC-Greensboro, rallying to defeat the Spartans 65-58 Tuesday night.

Nick Smith Jr. paced the Hogs with 22 points on the night, as the Hogs improved to 8-1 on the season.

The Razorbacks fell into an early deficit, trailing the Spartans 22-10 in the first half.

While Arkansas' offense wasn't at its peak performance, the Hogs' defense allowed the Razorbacks to get back in the game, as they limited UNCG to just 31% shooting on the night.

Offensively, Devo Davis (10 pts) and Anthony Black (11 pts) joined Smith Jr. in double figures scoring-wise, while Makhi Mitchell came up with a big double-double (13 pts, 14 rebs). As a team, the Hogs shot 33% from the field and just 17% from three-point range (3-18).

The Razorbacks did turn up the heat though in the second half, when they outscored UNCG by 10 and all of the team's threes came in the final 20 minutes. The Hogs also did damage from the free-throw line, going 26-for-33 (79%)